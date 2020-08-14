STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: IIT Ropar develops device to disinfect frequently-touched surfaces

The device was conceptualised and designed by Khushboo Rakha and Naresh Rakha with technical support from Shahriar Reza, IIT-Ropar said.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Researchers belonging to the IIT-Ropar, in collaboration with Momentum India Pvt Ltd, have developed a unique UVGI based room disinfectant device that can clean surfaces and contaminated environments.

The device was conceptualised and designed by Khushboo Rakha and Naresh Rakha with technical support from Shahriar Reza, IIT-Ropar said.

UVGI, or ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, is a disinfection method that uses short wavelength ultraviolet radiation to inactivate microorganisms. It is a chemical free disinfection method with no residual toxic effects.

“The coronavirus is known to spread through frequently touched surfaces and contaminated environments. The virus can be easily carried by infected or asymptomatic individuals to hospitals, office spaces, hotel rooms, malls, sports complexes etc.

An urgent need was felt to develop a device to disinfect and make such spaces safe,” IIT director Sarit K. Das said.

“UV-C disinfection is a chemical free method with no residual toxic effects. These radiations can travel long distances and are effective on all exposed surfaces and spaces.” 

The institute claimed the specially designed wings of the device “provide focused exposure to the most frequently touched surfaces such as door knobs, table tops, cupboards, room fixtures, wall corners, work tops, artifacts, etc.”

“The trapezoid base houses the control panel of the equipment. A removable handle and magnetic cover has been designed for comfortable storage and transit of the device,” it said, adding that the design has been patented.

The device has been tested for its efficacy by the FICCI Research and Analysis Centre (NABL Accredited Laboratory, New Delhi), the release stated.

For a floor area of 14 by 14 ft, the device can achieve 99.9% disinfection in just six minutes. 

