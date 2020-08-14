Gujarat government transfers five IAS officers

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Friday transferred five IAS officers, including senior bureaucrat Anuradha Mall, the current chief executive officer of the state disaster management authority.

Mall, a 1988-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the director general of Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA) in Ahmedabad, a notification by the Home Department stated.

Mall has replaced K M Bhimjiyani, who has been made the settlement commissioner and director of land records in Gandhinagar.

On his return from long-term training abroad, 2003- batch officer P Swaroop has been appointed as the municipal commissioner of Vadodara, it was stated.

He has replaced N B Upadhyay, who had been shifted to Gandhinagar as the secretary of cooperation and animal husbandry, under the state Agricultural, Farmers Welfare and Cooperation Department.

Upadhyay has replaced Manish Bhardwaj, who has been appointed as the full-fledged secretary of that department, the notification said.