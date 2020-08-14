Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Bhadla Solar Park now biggest in the world

The Bhadla Solar Park in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district has become the largest solar park in the world. The solar park is spread over a total area of 50 sq km and houses 36 plants of 18 companies. With the commissioning of a 300-MW solar power project by Hero Future Energies, the Bhadla Solar Park was declared as the world’s biggest by Mercomm Institute of India, surpassing the Pawagarh plant in Karnataka. Rajasthan is the biggest producer of solar energy in India. Projects are being developed by companies through PPP route.

Govt, SIDBI to create MSME ecosystem

To provide meaningful assistance and encouragement to upcoming and existing MSME units in the state, the Rajasthan government is joining hands with the Small Industrial Development Bank of India (SIDBI). The sides have discussed an agreement to increase awareness of growth and business opportunities amongst MSME units. In a recent meeting, SIDBI representatives highlighted the clusters where they would like to work and how they would reach small entrepreneurs, using their expertise in providing consultation, appropriate solutions and guidance for availing benefits under current schemes. The meeting was chaired by Archana Singh, Commissioner Industries, Government of Rajasthan.

MLAs celebrate festivals in resorts

Sachin Pilot’s Ghar Wapasi may put an end to the political drama in Rajasthan which led to over a hundred MLAs being herded together in hotels in Jaipur and Jaisalmer over the past month. During their stay, MLAs had to celebrate festivals like Rakhi, Eid and Janmashtami at the hotels and away from their families and relatives. Even Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has often stayed with his MLAs. As a result, Gehlot could not get Rakhi tied by his sister. He finally got a chance to meet his sister during a brief visit to his home town on Wednesday. While Gehlot got the Rakhi tied, his elder sister blessed the CM with success in perhaps the toughest political fight of his career.

Pilot’s revolt big boon for pro-Gehlot MLAs

The revolt by Sachin Pilot and his camp may have created a political crisis in Rajasthan, but it has proved to be a blessing in disguise for pro-Gehlot MLAs. The demands of these MLAs, not only from Congress but also BTP, CPM and BSP, have been a priority for the Gehlot government since July 14. In particular, transfers in the bureaucracy, desired by some MLAs, were effected swiftly. Over 300 transfers were done in 20 days. Many MLAs confirmed that senior IAS-IPS officials, who earlier did not even bother to talk to them, now respond even to their WhatsApp messages as the CM has reportedly instructed bureaucrats to address all issues raised by MLAs on priority.

