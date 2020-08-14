STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lucknow CMO issues new rate list for treatment of COVID-19 patients at private hospitals

'For very severe sickness Rs 18,000 will be charged for ICU with ventilator care this includes both invasive and non-invasive. The amount also included Rs 2,000 for PPE.'

Published: 14th August 2020 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Lucknow Chief Medical Officer (CMO) RP Singh on Thursday issued rate list for treatment of COVID-19 patients at private hospitals in the city.

During the meeting, a committee was also formed, which will strictly monitor hospitals that charge hefty amounts from the public.

"Rs 10,000 will be charged per day for isolation beds in case of moderate sickness that includes supportive care and oxygen. The amount includes the PPE cost of Rs 1,200. For severe sickness Rs 15,000, each day will be charged for ICU without the need of ventilators. This includes Rs 2,000 for PPE kits. For very severe sickness Rs 18,000 will be charged for ICU with ventilator care this includes both invasive and non-invasive. The amount also included Rs 2,000 for PPE," it said.

"The owners, managers or administrators of private owned COVID hospitals where virus patients have been admitted or are being sent to the Integrated COVID Command Center established in Lucknow under relevant arrangements, are required to issue bills of treatment in three parts, one copy of which must be forwarded to the Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow. If for any reason, specific treatment/medicine (other than COVID-19) is included in the bill, it should be mention clearly and reason must be explained," it added.

As per the notice, those found guilty of charging above prescribed rates would be punished under relevant sections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lucknow COVID 19 COVID Lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp