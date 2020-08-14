Nod to metro link from HUDA City Centre to other parts of Gurugram

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Cabinet on Thursday approved the final Detailed Project Report (DPR) for metro rail connection from HUDA City Centre to various important locations in Gurugram at a cost of Rs 6821.13 crore. The corridor will provide metro connectivity to the residents of old Gurugram.

As per the DPR, the total length of the corridor shall be about 28.80 km. It will have 27 elevated stations with six interchange stations.

This link would start at HUDA City Centre and move towards Sector 45, Cyber Park, District Shopping Centre, Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 72 A, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai village, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23 A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phase 4, Udyog Vihar Phase 5 and finally merge in the existing network of Rapid Metro Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City.

This Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) project will cover the maximum part of Gurugram city.

It will interchange with MRTS Corridor at Subhash Chowk with Bus Stand at Sector 10, with Railway Station at Sector 5 and with Rapid Metro at Moulsar Avenue Station.

MRTS Corridor at Subhash Chowk will interchange with the yellow line at HUDA City Centre and therefore, will provide direct connectivity to a large part of Gurugram with Delhi.

It will also interchange with RRTS stations at Hero Honda Chowk and Sector 22 and will provide connectivity up to Sarai Kale Khan on one side and Shahjahanpur, Neemrana and Behror (SNB) in Rajasthan on the other side.

These linkages will enhance the efficiency of the transportation system in the National Capital Region.