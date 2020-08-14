STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nurse in Nagpur killed after car hits her scooter on flyover

Representational Image

By PTI

NAGPUR: A nurse plunged from a flyover ramp and died after her scooter was hit by a rashly-driven SUV here in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place near Kalpana Talkies square in the Sadar area on Thursday, when the nurse, Manjusha Maroti Dalal (36), was on way to her workplace, a private hospital in Panchasheel square, he said.

Fearing mob attack, the driver of the SUV fled, abandoning his vehicle at the accident spot.

The deceased was climbing the ramp of Chhaoni flyover when the speeding car hit her two-wheeler, the police official said.

The impact of the crash was so severe that she was tossed over the sidewall railing of the flyover ramp, he said.

Passers-by rushed Dalal to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared her brought' dead, he said.

The police seized the killer vehicle.

Eyewitnesses told the police the driver dragged the scooter for nearly 20-25 metres and later fled the spot, leaving behind the SUV.

The Sadar police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act against the SUV driver and launched a search for him, the official added.

 

