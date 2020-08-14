STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 64,000 fresh cases take India's COVID-19 tally past 24 lakh mark; recovery rate improves to 71.17 per cent

The caseload increased to 24,61,190, while the death toll climbed to 48,040 with 1,007 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

Published: 14th August 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi.

Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed 24 lakh on Friday after 64,553 more people tested positive and the recoveries rose to over 17 lakh, the Health Ministry said.

With 17,51,555 people defeating the disease, the recovery rate has surged to 71.17 per cent.

The caseload increased to 24,61,190, while the death toll climbed to 48,040 with 1,007 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

The fatality rate has declined to 1.95 per cent.

There are more than 6.60 lakh active cases, which is 26.88 per cent of the total.

India had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7.

According to ICMR, more than 2.76 crore samples have been tested, with 8,48,728 being tested on Thursday, the highest in a day.

Of the 1,007 fresh deaths reported, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number of fatalities at 413, followed by Tamil Nadu (119), Karnataka (103), Andhra Pradesh (82), West Bengal (56), Uttar Pradesh (50), Punjab (31), Gujarat (18), Madhya Pradesh (17), Delhi (14), Jharkhand (12), Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan (11 each) and Bihar (10).

  Nine fatalities each have been reported from Odisha and Telangana, eight each from Assam and Haryana, six from Puducherry, five from Chhattisgarh, three each from Kerala and Uttarakhand, two each from Goa and Tripura, while Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur have registered one fatality each.

Of the total 48,040 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 19,063, followed by Tamil Nadu (5,397), Delhi(4,167), Karnataka (3,613), Gujarat (2,731), Andhra Pradesh (2,378), Uttar Pradesh (2,280), West Bengal (2,259) and Madhya Pradesh (1,065).

So far, 833 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 706 in Punjab, 674 in Telangana, 511 in Haryana, 509 in Jammu and Kashmir, 426 in Bihar, 314 in Odisha, 209 in Jharkhand, 169 in Assam, 143 in Uttarakhand and 129 in Kerala.

Chhattisgarh has registered 114 deaths, Puducherry 102, Goa 91, Tripura 46, Chandigarh 27, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 22, Himachal Pradesh 19, Manipur 13, Ladakh nine, Nagaland eight, Meghalaya six, Arunachal Pradesh four, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two and Sikkim one.

The Health Ministry said over 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," it said, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Coronavirus Cases India Coronavirus India Coronavirus Recovery Rate
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp