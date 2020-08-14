STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajnath launches online portal to promote indigenisation in defence production

According to the ministry, the defence minister on Friday said, "Till sometime back, for our defence procurement, we have been looking towards the best technologies available in the world.

Published: 14th August 2020 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched an online portal that provides information about defence equipment and items that can be taken up for indigenisation by private sector companies.

Moreover, the Defence Ministry said two memorandum of understandings (MoUs) were signed between Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) in the presence of Singh on Friday, the concluding day of "Atmanirbhar week".

Similarly, two MoUs were signed between private entities and the DPSUs on Friday.

According to the ministry, the defence minister on Friday said, "Till sometime back, for our defence procurement, we have been looking towards the best technologies available in the world.

But now our outlook has changed.

" "We are thinking on how to manufacture latest equipment ourselves or through joint ventures or transfer-of-technology," he added, as per the ministry's statement.

  The aforementioned online portal that will promote indigenisation of defence items' production is called "SRIJAN".

The DPSUs, Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) and headquarters of the armed forces (SHQs) can display on SRIJAN those items that are being imported currently so that the Indian industry can design, develop and manufacture them domestically as per its capability, the ministry noted.

It said the concerned DPSU or the OFB or the SHQ will interact with the Indian industry based on its requirement of the equipment and as per the guidelines.

The ministry said Goa Shipyard Limited signed an MoU on Friday with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Goa on areas such as artificial intelligence, internet of things and computational field dynamics.

An MoU on development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones was signed between BEML Limited and IIT Kanpur.

The company also signed an MoU with Nasscom, the Bengaluru-based apex body of IT companies.

The Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) signed an MOU on Friday for "indigenous overhauling of main motor of SSK Class Submarines" with Medha Servo Drives Private Limited.

During the weeklong Atmanirbhar Bharat celebrations, the ministry said new facilities were launched, contracts and MoUs were signed and Expression of Interests (EOIs)/Request for Proposals (RFP) were issued.

  The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) issued an EOI for indigenisation of 46 items having a total value of Rs 100 crores, said the ministry.

These items are for a Russian project.

The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) issued an EOI for indigenisation of five items having a total value of Rs  31 crore.

Similarly, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) issued an EOI for indigenisation of 11 items having a total value of Rs 15 crore.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajnath Singh online portal dfence equipmnt
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp