Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty open to CBI probe

NEW DELHI: The Maharashtra Police neither registered an FIR on actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide nor did it extend any support to the Patna Police for investigating the case on account of political pressure, the Bihar Police informed the top court .

“It is apparent that it is on account of political pressure in the State of Maharashtra that neither the FIR was registered by the Mumbai Police nor did they extend any cooperation to Bihar Police in discharging their obligation to conduct investigation expeditiously,” the Bihar government said.

On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty submitted that the Bihar government had no jurisdiction to either lodge an FIR or to transfer it.

“It is submitted that the investigations in Bihar are totally illegal and such illegal proceedings cannot be transferred to CBI in the present manner by way of illegal executive orders,” she contended.

“The petitioner has no objection if the transfer of investigation to CBI is done in exercise of powers conferred upon this court under Article 142 of the Constitution.”

The Centre, on its part, told the SC that the statements of 56 witnesses collected by the Mumbai Police had ‘no validity or legal sanctity’ as it is yet to register an FIR.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, in his written submissions sought apex court’s nod for investigation into the case by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

Sushant, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Since then, the Mumbai Police has been probing the case.