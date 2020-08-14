Sushant Singh's former manager Disha Salian's father files complaint against rumors about her death

By ANI

MUMBAI: Satish Salian, the father of late Disha Salian, has filed a written complaint at Malvani police station in Mumbai against three people for allegedly spreading rumors about her death, the police said on Friday.

Disha Salian, former manager of late Sushant Singh Rajput, had died on June 8 after allegedly jumping off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad. An accidental death case was registered in the alleged suicide.

This comes as several rumors and reports are being circulated about the death of Disha Salian. Recently, Mumbai Police had refuted reports that her body was found naked by the police team when they reached the spot.

Earlier this month, BJP leader Narayan Rane had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian had not died by suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a building but was raped and murdered instead.

Meanwhile, public interest litigation (PIL) has also been filed in the Supreme Court for court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Salian's death, stating that her death is interlinked with that of Rajput's.

Salian died on June 8, following which a few days later on June 14, Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai.