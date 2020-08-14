Sushant was paying EMIs on flat occupied by ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, reveals ED probe

By Express News Service

The probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has now revealed that he was paying monthly installments on a 2 BHK flat in Malad which is allegedly being occupied by his former girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande.

Sushant had bought the Malad flat in 2014, revealed the Enforcement Directorate, and is said to have cost him Rs 4.5 crore.

Actress Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant had been dating for six years before they parted ways in 2016. However, Ankita has continued to occupy Sushant's flat.

Meanwhile, the ED is probing a money laundering case against actor Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant's death.

During the investigation, Rhea Chakraborty told officials that she was clueless as to why Ankita would continue to stay in his flat after the separation.

“Sushant Singh did not ask Ms. Lokhande to leave the flat. He also continued to pay the EMI of the flat,” said an ED official.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father has registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty for embezzling Rs 15 crore from Sushant's bank account.

However, Rhea Chakraborty clarified that she has not taken anything except a water bottle with an inscription of 'Chichore' -- the name of the Sushant’s film -- and a gratitude note.

She refuted all allegations leveled against her by the Rajput family members. Interestingly, the ED has not discovered anything concrete on Rhea Chakraborty.

Earlier Anikta Lokhande also demanded that the CBI probe Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She claimed that she knew Sushant very well and that he could not have killed himself.