Union home minister Amit Shah tests negative for coronavirus

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that he has recovered from coronavirus infection. He was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon after he had tested positive on August 2.

“Today my coronavirus test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors,” Shah tweeted.



Shah, 55, also thanked the doctors and other paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital for taking care of him and treating him to recover from coronavirus. Just four days before Shah tested positive for highly contagious Covid-19, Shah had attended a cabinet meeting where the National Education Policy or NEP was approved.



The meeting was attended by all top ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Government officials had said that all safety norms, including social distancing, were followed at the cabinet meeting, and later extensive contact tracing was carried out and anyone who came in contact with the Home Minister was asked to self-isolate.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa are some other prominent personalities who tested positive in recent times. Chouhan recovered from the infection after being hospitalised over 10 days.