STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union home minister Amit Shah tests negative for coronavirus

Shah thanked the doctors and other paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital for taking care of him and treating him to recover from coronavirus.

Published: 14th August 2020 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that he has recovered from coronavirus infection. He was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon after he had tested positive on August 2.

“Today my coronavirus test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors,” Shah tweeted.

Shah, 55, also thanked the doctors and other paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital for taking care of him and treating him to recover from coronavirus. Just four days before Shah tested positive for highly contagious Covid-19, Shah had attended a cabinet meeting where the National Education Policy or NEP was approved.

The meeting was attended by all top ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Government officials had said that all safety norms, including social distancing, were followed at the cabinet meeting, and later extensive contact tracing was carried out and anyone who came in contact with the Home Minister was asked to self-isolate. 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa are some other prominent personalities who tested positive in recent times. Chouhan recovered from the infection after being hospitalised over 10 days.
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Shah COVID-19 negative coronavirus negative Union Home Minister
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp