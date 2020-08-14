STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP, Bihar population to be third highest in world in next 16 years: Government projections

In absolute numbers, UP, which is already the eighth most populous region in the world, is expected to register a population increase from 199 million to 258 million in 2036.

Published: 14th August 2020 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

A huge crowd throng Sadar Bazaar in New Delhi . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  If Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were a country, they would probably be the third most 
populated country in the world by 2036. 

The government’s latest population projections predict a 30% growth for UP and 42% for Bihar (see graphic 1).

In absolute numbers, UP, which is already the eighth most populous region in the world, is expected to register a population increase from 199 million (19.9 crore), as per the 2011 Census, to 258 million (25.8 crore) in 2036.

Bihar’s population is set to see an even steeper growth, from 104 million (10.4 crore) in 2011 to 148 million (14.8 crore) in 2036.

Together, the two states will have a total population of 40.6 crore by 2036.

According to internetworldstats.com, a website that compiles the global population statistics and projections, the US, the third most populous country, will have an estimated population of 39.8 crore by 2050 while Brazil will have a population of 232 million (23.2 crore).

ALSO READ | India set to grow older by 2036, says report amid declining fertility rate, rising life expectancy

Russia, currently, the ninth most populous country, will have a population of around 129 million (12.9 crore) by the year 2050. (see graphic 2).

As per the latest government report, the population of India is expected to increase from 121.1 crore to 152.2 crore during the period 2011-2036 — an increase of 25.7 per cent in twenty-five years at the rate of 1.0 per cent annually.

As a consequence, the population density will increase from 368 to 463 persons per square km. 

The rise in population in the two states could be attributed to the high fertility rates in contrast to many other states, such as those in South India, where, owing to an increasing access to birth control measures and better education, healthcare and professional opportunities, the projected growth rate is only 9%.

Together, the five southern states — Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu — will see a total increase of only 29 million (2.9 crore) people, which is half the increase that UP alone will see.

The Total Fertility Rates or TFRs (average number of children born to each woman) in 2011 in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were the highest in the country at 3.5 and 3.7, respectively.

As much as 54% of the growth in India’s population between 2011 and 2036 will take place in the five states of UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

In the same period, according to the government data, the country’s TFR will decline to 1.73 with the assumption that the current pace of decline is maintained. According to the report, the only state with a TFR higher than 2 by 2035 will be Bihar at 2.38.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India Population India Fertility Rate
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp