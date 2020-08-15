STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beirut explosion: India sends medical, food supplies to Lebanon

According to EAM spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, the relief material was received by Indian Ambassador to Lebanon Suhel Ajaz Khan in the presence of Lebanese government officials.

Emergency humanitarian aid being loaded onto an IAF C17 aircraft | Twitter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India on Friday sent 58 MT of relief material, including medical and food supplies, to Lebanon following the explosions in Beirut that killed more than 150 people and left several others homeless. The material was transported by an Indian Air Force (IAF) C17 aircraft.

“India demonstrates solidarity with the people of Lebanon in the aftermath of the tragic explosions in Beirut. 58 MT of emergency humanitarian aid, including crucial medical and food supplies, is on its way to Beirut in IAF C17 aircraft,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

According to EAM spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, the relief material was received by Indian Ambassador to Lebanon Suhel Ajaz Khan in the presence of Lebanese government officials. 

“India is a dependable partner! We supplied relief material this morning for the Lebanese people in the aftermath of the terrible tragedy of Aug 4. I wish to thank MOFA and Lebarmy Official for their coordination,” the envoy tweeted.

Srivastava said the consignment contains emergency medical supplies, wheat flour, sugar and pulses, and also relief material such as blankets, dignity kits and sleeping mats, which are required as a large number of people have been rendered homeless.

“In light of the spike in the Covid-19 cases in Lebanon, India has separately sent PPEs, including surgical gloves and surgical gowns. The consignment is expected to reach Beirut in the coming days,” the MEA spokesperson said.

