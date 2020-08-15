STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Controversial UP MLA Vijay Mishra held near Ujjain for alleged extortion

The MLA was detained along with his three aides while he was returning from Ujjain after offering prayers at Mahakal temple.

Published: 15th August 2020 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL/LUCKNOW: Controversial Uttar Pradesh muscleman MLA Vijay Mishra was detained on Friday near Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, days after he along with his MLC wife and son were booked for extortion and grabbing a house of a close relative in UP’s Bhadohi district. 

Mishra is a Nishad Party MLA from Gyanpur seat in Bhadohi.  

The MLA was detained along with his three aides while he was returning from Ujjain after offering prayers at Mahakal temple.

Agar-Malwa district police superintendent Rakesh Sagar said the UP police had alerted the DIG Indore about a case of extortion and house grabbing having been registered against the MLA in UP’s Bhadohi district recently in which the MLA is to be arrested.

Mishra was stopped at Tanodiya outpost and questioned.

“Now, the UP police would proceed against him,” the SP Agar Malwa said. Mishra is an accused in over 70 criminal cases and was booked along with his MLC wife Ramlali Mishra and son Vishnu Mishra in Bhadohi five days back after a relative registered a case against them. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MLA Vijay Mishra Nishad Party
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp