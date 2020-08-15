Controversial UP MLA Vijay Mishra held near Ujjain for alleged extortion

By Express News Service

BHOPAL/LUCKNOW: Controversial Uttar Pradesh muscleman MLA Vijay Mishra was detained on Friday near Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, days after he along with his MLC wife and son were booked for extortion and grabbing a house of a close relative in UP’s Bhadohi district.

Mishra is a Nishad Party MLA from Gyanpur seat in Bhadohi.

The MLA was detained along with his three aides while he was returning from Ujjain after offering prayers at Mahakal temple.

Agar-Malwa district police superintendent Rakesh Sagar said the UP police had alerted the DIG Indore about a case of extortion and house grabbing having been registered against the MLA in UP’s Bhadohi district recently in which the MLA is to be arrested.

Mishra was stopped at Tanodiya outpost and questioned.

“Now, the UP police would proceed against him,” the SP Agar Malwa said. Mishra is an accused in over 70 criminal cases and was booked along with his MLC wife Ramlali Mishra and son Vishnu Mishra in Bhadohi five days back after a relative registered a case against them.