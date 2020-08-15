STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Devendra Fadnavis likely to be BJP’s Bihar poll in-charge, leaders welcome move

Fadnavis’s image among the people of Bihar has been enhanced after his persistent demand for a CBI probe into Rajput’s death.

Published: 15th August 2020 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Amid a slanging match between Bihar and Maharashtra over the circumstances leading to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership is learnt to have decided to make former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis the election incharge of Bihar.

Fadnavis’s image among the people of Bihar has been enhanced after his persistent demand for a CBI probe into Rajput’s death.

The buzz in Patna is that Fadnavis would also conduct election programmes along with BJP state in-charge Bhupender Yadav and other senior party office-bearers.

"He has already begun his work and will play an active role. A formal announcement regarding his responsibility may be made later by party president J P Nadda," a BJP source said.

Sources said the former Maharashtra CM had also attended the BJP core committee meeting late on Thursday wherein party strategies for the upcoming state polls were discussed and he was in principle asked to be ready to carry on the new assignment.

The development acquires importance as two BJP allies, Chirag Paswan-headed Lok Janshakti Party and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), have been at loggerheads in the state.

The LJP has conveyed to the BJP leadership, the sources said, its uneasiness about the manner in which the issues raised by it have been dealt with.

Chirag Paswan had recently met Nadda and spoken about a host of issues, they said.

The BJP has been playing a balancing role between its two partners.

It has already announced that Kumar will be the NDA's chief ministerial candidate.

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav has so far been the main pointsman of the party for Bihar affairs.

He is also the BJP in-charge for the state.

Bihar political circles link Fadnavis’ emerging prospects to the Sushant Singh Rajput death controversy.

“Since Fadnavis has been very vocal for a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, so Bihar BJP can hope to draw some political mileages in the upcoming polls,” said a senior BJP leader.

Another senior BJP leader CP Thakur said Fadnavis would prove helpful to the party. BJP’s new entrant Ramkripal Yadav said: “Fadnavis is a good leader. He has done a great job in Maharashtra and if he is made the election in-charge, we can expect far better results in the polls.”

Party sources said Fadnavis may be made the Bihar election in-charge once the Election Commission announces the schedule.

The BJP has a practice of entrusting its key leaders with the responsibility of handling state elections.

Yadav was the party's in-charge for Maharashtra assembly polls last year.

Late BJP leader Ananth Kumar was the party's in-charge for the Bihar assembly polls in 2015.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis BJP Lok Janshakti Party JDU Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp