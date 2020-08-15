STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Independence Day: PM Modi continues 'safa' tradition; opts for saffron, cream turban

He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 15th August 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

The prime minister paired the 'safa' with a half-sleeve kurta and a fitted churidar. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Continuing his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turbans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail at the 74th Independence Day celebrations held at the historic Red Fort here on Saturday.

The prime minister paired the 'safa' with a half-sleeve kurta and a fitted churidar.

He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he gave his sixth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.

For his maiden Independence Day in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban with green at the tail.

In 2015, he chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines, and a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over.

He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

From a bright red bandhani turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani 'safa', Modi's eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his Republic Day appearances too.

Known otherwise to witness a bustling crowd, the annual grand Independence Day event at the Red Fort was scaled down this year in keeping with prescribed safety protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19 that has wreaked havoc across the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
safa PM Modi India Independence Day
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp