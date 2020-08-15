STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jaishankar thanks Russia, Bhutan, Maldives for Independence Day wishes

Responding to his tweet, Jaishankar said their bilateral relationship is a shining example of 'Neighbourhood First'.

Published: 15th August 2020 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday thanked the foreign ministers of Russia, Bhutan, the Maldives, Lithuania and Latvia for their wishes on India's 74th Independence Day.

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, in a tweet, said since independence, India has strived to be, and now become, an enduring example of democracy and development, for the region and the world.

Responding to his tweet, Jaishankar said their bilateral relationship is a shining example of 'Neighbourhood First'.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Russia also greeted Jaishankar on India's Independence Day.

He thanked Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for his wishes and said India greatly values the exceptionally close and time-tested relationship.

Bhutan Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji tweeted, "I take this privilege to wish every Indians, a very #HappyIndependenceDay. I pray for your great country to grow from strength to strength."

Replying to Dorji, Jaishankar said, "Your warm sentiments reflect our unique relationship. " His counterparts in Latvia and Lithuania, Edgars Rinkevics and Linas Linkevicius respectively, also greeted him.

Jaishankar expressed his thanks to the two leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Independence Day S Jaishankar
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp