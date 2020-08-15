STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Settle ‘genocidal act’ of NSCN-IM first: Tribal body to PM Modi

Any attempt to pamper the NSCN-IM at the cost of Kuki ancestral land and without settling Kuki political demands will be considered a betrayal of the Kuki aspirations, KIM cautioned.

Published: 15th August 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo : Facebook)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Amidst reports that the Centre is keen on settling the “Naga issue” by this September, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) has insisted on the settlement of the “genocidal act” of extremist group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) before the signing of any deal with the outfit.

“The Kuki Inpi Manipur while appreciating the reported directive of the PMO for finalization of peace talks between the Government of India and the NSCN-IM hereby firmly reiterates that the genocidal act of Thuingaleng Muivah-led NSCN-IM should be settled before inking any deal with the outfit,” the KIM, which is the apex organisation of tribal Kukis, insisted in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On a single day in the winter of 1993, scores of Kukis, including women and children, were massacred in two districts of Manipur. It is now known as “Joupi Massacre”.

The KIM cautioned PM: “…Of the 16 districts of Manipur, the Kukis dominate five districts – Chandel, Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Pherzawl, and Churachandpur. As such, any attempt to pamper the NSCN-IM at the cost of Kuki ancestral land and without settling Kuki political demands will be considered a betrayal of the Kuki aspirations and is likely to fuel violent reprisals”.

The organisation urged Modi to seriously consider simultaneous settlement of Kuki and Naga aspirations for self-governance within the Union of India in order to rule out imminent adverse repercussions of a settlement between the Centre and the NSCN-IM that affects Kuki-inhabited areas.

In its several memoranda submitted to him earlier, the KIM had made it amply clear that the Framework Agreement, which the Centre had signed with the NSCN-IM in 2015, should not infringe upon the Kuki-inhabited lands.

The Kukis will accept any agreement between the Centre and the NSCN-IM if it does not infringe upon the Kuki-inhabited areas and a similar political arrangement for self-governance of the Kukis is accorded, the organisation categorically stated.

“The KIM requests your kind benevolence to consider the rightful political aspirations of the Kukis alongside the finalization of the Framework Agreement and to establish an autonomous political institution so that we, the Kukis, as an indigenous people of India, can govern our own affairs within our traditional territory, protect our ancestral land and identity which our forefathers have jealously defended from the British imperial Raj and grow equally with other communities,” the letter to Modi further reads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kuki Inpi Manipur naga issue NSCN-IM
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp