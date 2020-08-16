STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

13-year-old girl gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, two held

While earlier reports mentioned that eyes and tongue of the victim had been inflicted with injuries by the accused, senior police officers denied such news.

Published: 16th August 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Two persons were booked for raping and killing a 13-year-old girl in the district of Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The two accused were arrested for the crime that had taken place on Friday.

However, police refuted the reports of grievous injuries on the tongue and eyes of the victim claiming that her post-mortem report stated that the death was due to strangulation after rape. However, the incident brought the Yogi Adityanath government in spotlight yet again and a scathing attack from the opposition over law and order situation of the state.

The post mortem report of the 13-year-old girl (whose body was found in a field in Isanagar), confirms rape: Satyendra Kumar, SP Lakhimpur Kheri https://t.co/6peOBSa0vO pic.twitter.com/SRAKCnJ8PE

According to local police sources, the girl had gone to her fields on Friday afternoon. When she did not return home, her family started looking for her and found her body in a sugarcane field. Lakhimpur Kheri SP Satyendra Kumar said that the men have been booked under Section 302 (murder) and Section 376 (D) (gang rape) of Indian Penal Code besides the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act.

The SP said that strict action would be taken against the culprits under the National Security Act (NSA). Kumar said that the post-mortem report of the minor confirmed it was a case of rape.

DSP (Dhaurahra) Abhishek Pratap claimed that two culprits were arrested on Friday night. He added that two youths identified as Sanjay Gautam and Santosh Yadav were arrested on the basis of the complaint filed by the father of the deceased.

However, earlier, reports were doing rounds that the eyes and tongue of the victim had been inflicted with injuries by the accused while committing the crime. However, the the DSP said that post-mortem conducted by a panel of doctors showed no such thing.

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the state government came in under fire from the opposition over the law and order situation.

While Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the incident had shaken humanity, he accused the state government of shielding all those culprits who were committing rape, kidnapping and murder in the state with impunity.

Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada too called it an inhuman act. "This is an extremely saddening incident. In this episode, the police must initiate such a strong action that it becomes a deterrent for criminals," said Prasada.

Terming the incident as very saddening and shameful, BSP supremo Mayawati had on Saturday demanded strict action against the guilty. "What is the difference between the SP government and the present BJP government if such incidents keep happening. The BSP demands that the government should initiate strong action against the guilty in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and also in the Azamgarh incident," she said in a tweet

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UP Police rape gang rape Lakhimpur Kheri
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp