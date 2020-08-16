Bihar industries minister Shyam Rajak removed from cabinet post after being expelled from JDU

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a sudden political development, the ruling JDU in Bihar expelled senior leader and industries minister Shyam Rajak on Sunday evening amid speculations of him joining the RJD on Monday after resigning as an MLA.

State unit president of JDU Vashistha Narayan Singh expelled Rajak following directions of CM Nitish Kumar. Later, Nitish recommended the removal of Rajak from his cabinet post to governor Phagu Chauhan which was accepted by the latter.

Rajak had joined the JDU in 2009 after deserting the RJD. The entire political corridors of Patna on Sunday was on the edge with a speculation of Rajak joining RJD on Monday after tendering his resignation to the Speaker of Assembly.

Rajak was also said to be a close confident of Lalu Prasad Yadav when he was in the RJD and continued in his ministry. He is the sitting MLA from Phuwarisharif in Patna and is again aspiring to contest from there in 2020 Assembly polls.

However, Rajak has rued that he was expelled without a showcause notice served to him. He told the media that JDU has not followed its own constitution.