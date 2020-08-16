Flood situation improves in Assam; 13,300 in three districts affected

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Flood water receded from one district of Assam reducing the number of people affected by the calamity to over 13,300 across three districts on Saturday, an official bulletin said here.

At present, 36 villages in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Baksa districts are under water, according to the daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The water had receded from Biswanath district since Friday when more than 29,600 people in 56 villages of four districts were reeling under the impact of the deluge.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide stands at 138 across the state.

While 112 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides.

Lakhimpur is the worst-hit with over 10,600 people affected, followed by Dhemaji and Baska where the number of flood victims is 2,400 and 300 respectively, ASDMA said.

It said that the authorities are running nine relief camps and distribution centres in two districts, where 134 people are currently lodged.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Nimatighat in Jorhat and Tezpur in Sonitpur districts, while its tributaries Dikhour and Jia Bharali are also flowing above the red mark at several areas.

Roads and other infrastructure were damaged in Lakhimpur district, while erosion was witnessed in Udalguri, ASDMA said.

PTI TR NN NN 08151951 NNNN