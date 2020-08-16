STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Flood situation improves in Assam; 13,300 in three districts affected

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide stands at 138 across Assam.

Published: 16th August 2020 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Assam Flood

Villagers on a banana raft move to a safer place from the flooded area of Goalbil in Baksa district of Assam. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Flood water receded from one district of Assam reducing the number of people affected by the calamity to over 13,300 across three districts on Saturday, an official bulletin said here.

At present, 36 villages in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Baksa districts are under water, according to the daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The water had receded from Biswanath district since Friday when more than 29,600 people in 56 villages of four districts were reeling under the impact of the deluge.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide stands at 138 across the state.

While 112 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides.

Lakhimpur is the worst-hit with over 10,600 people affected, followed by Dhemaji and Baska where the number of flood victims is 2,400 and 300 respectively, ASDMA said.

It said that the authorities are running nine relief camps and distribution centres in two districts, where 134 people are currently lodged.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Nimatighat in Jorhat and Tezpur in Sonitpur districts, while its tributaries Dikhour and Jia Bharali are also flowing above the red mark at several areas.

Roads and other infrastructure were damaged in Lakhimpur district, while erosion was witnessed in Udalguri, ASDMA said.

PTI TR NN NN 08151951 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam Flood
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp