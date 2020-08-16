STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J&K: Video of shepherd being beaten up goes viral, police arrest accused

The video showed a police team rushing towards the crowd to save the victim who was lying on the ground.

Published: 16th August 2020 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Express Illustrations

By PTI

JAMMU: A video purportedly showing a shepherd being roughed up allegedly by cow vigilantes in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir went viral on social media, prompting intervention by police which said all the accused were arrested on Sunday.

"Three separate FIRs were registered in Arnas police station including the one related to the beating of Asgar Ahmed of Garhi village and all the accused were arrested," a police official said.

The video showed a police team rushing towards the crowd to save the victim who was lying on the ground.

He said police took cognisance of the video shared on Twitter showing a group of youth roughing up Ahmed in a forest area where he had reportedly gone for grazing his cattle.

"An FIR under various sections of IPC including 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) was registered against the accused persons who were arrested," the official said.

Earlier, police said a serious note has been taken against communal acts in the district and assured strict action against the accused.

"Reasi police registered three FIRs in three different incidents in the jurisdiction of Arnas police station and arrested accused persons," the police said in a statement.

In a case of bestiality, the statement said the accused, a naib-tehsildar, was arrested after a case under Section 377 IPC (unnatural offences) was registered against him in Arnas police station.

Another accused Nasir Ahmad was arrested and booked under Section 295A IPC (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, it said.

The statement requested the general public to help the administration in maintaining peace in the area and warned rumour-mongers from spreading any "objectionable material" on social media which hurts the sentiments of any other person or persons.

Meanwhile, a prominent citizen Tariq Ahmad Bhat appealed to the people to foil the nefarious designs of the subversive elements by maintaining peace.

"There are some elements who are trying to hurt the communal harmony and brotherhood. We should remain cautious against the machinations of such elements and not fall to their propaganda," he said in a message on social media.

He urged the people not to take the law in their own hands and instead help police in catching the subversive elements in the larger interest of peace and communal harmony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir JK
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp