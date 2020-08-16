STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Number of COVID-19 recoveries crosses 1 lakh-mark in Uttar Pradesh

The number of patients who have recovered from the disease now stands at 1,00,432 in Uttar Pradesh and the recovery rate is 65.03 per cent.

Published: 16th August 2020 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

healthcare worker, coronavirus testing

For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the disease crossed the one lakh-mark in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday even as the state reported 56 more fatalities due to the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 2,449, an official said.

The number of patients who have recovered from the disease now stands at 1,00,432 in Uttar Pradesh and the recovery rate is 65.03 per cent, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

With the 4,357 fresh cases, the state's COVID-19 tally is now 1,54,418, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

However, according to Prasad, the count of fresh cases is 4,454.

With 56 more people succumbing to COVID-19, the death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 2,449 in the state, he said.

The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 51,537, the official said, adding that the fatality rate of the disease is 1.58 per cent in Uttar Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh covid cases COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp