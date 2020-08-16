Rajasthan reports 13 deaths, 687 new COVID-19 cases in last 24-hours

By ANI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan on Sunday reported 687 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 60,666 including 14,265 active cases, 44,048 recoveries and 875 deaths.

India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 944 new deaths, the cumulative death toll in the country is nearing 50,000-mark.

The country's coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday.

