RJD expels three MLAs for 'anti-party' activities ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) expelled three MLAs for six years, accusing them of indulging in anti-party activities amid speculations of defection.

The MLAs, Prema Choudhary, (MLA Patepur in Vaishali) Mahesh Prasad Yadav (MLA from Gaighat in Muzaffarpur) and Faraz Fatmi (MLA from Keoti in Darbhanga) were expelled ahead of state assembly elections, slated to take place in October this year.

“The MLAs have been expelled for next six years on charges of being involved in anti-party activities on the direction of party’s national president Lalu Prasad,” said Alok Mehta, RJD’s general secretary.

The MLAs had been under the scanner for praising the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government for quite some time.

According to sources, the MLAs are in touch with senior JDU leaders and are likely to join the party and contest elections from their respective seats.

Mohammad Ali Ashraf, an ex-HRD minister and father of Faraz Fatmi has already joined the JDU.

Former Patepur RJD MLA Prema Choudhary and Maheshwar Prasad Yadav have been vocal in their support for Nitish Kumar and also supported the state government's 'human chain' formation earlier this year, which was symbolic of the ruling party's environment conservation policies.