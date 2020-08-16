STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Teenage girl raped, singed with cigarette butts by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur: Police

The girl was found unconscious on Saturday and is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital, they added.

Published: 16th August 2020 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: A teenage girl was allegedly raped and singed with cigarette butts by two men in the Gola area of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The girl was found unconscious on Saturday and is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital, they added.

The police have registered a case against one Arjun of Dehribhar village and an unidentified man on the basis of a written complaint from the survivor's mother.

ALSO READ | 13-year-old girl gang-raped and murdered in UP; police to invoke NSA against accused

According to reports, the teenage girl of a brick kiln labourer went to fetch water from a hand pump on Friday night, when the two accused forcibly took her to a hut near a pond in the village on a motorcycle and allegedly raped her.

They also tortured the girl by inflicting burn injuries on her with cigarette butts and when she fell unconscious, fled the spot.

The girl identified one of the accused as Arjun.

"A case of kidnapping, gangrape and under sections of the POCSO Act is registered against the two men on a complaint from the survivor's mother. A hunt is on for the accused," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sunil Kumar Gupta said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UP crime UP rape Uttar Pradesh rapes Gorakhpur
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp