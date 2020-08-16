Uttarakhand migration body recommends measures to develop Gairsain

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Outlining the migration of people from Chamoli district, where the summer capital of Uttrakhand's Gairsain is located, for better work prospects and a higher standard of living, Uttarakhand Rural Development and Migration Commission’s report has recommended that a masterplan be prepared for the development of Gairsain.

"We are committed to making Gairsain, a capital, which will set an example for all hill states of India. The government is committed to realizing people's dream there, " said Trivendra Singh Rawat, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

The report released on Friday stated that 10 years prior to 2018, around 32,000 people have migrated from the district’s 556 villages on a temporary basis while 14,289 people have migrated from 373 villages on a permanent basis.

The report also points out that 42% of the people who have migrated were in the 26 to 35 age group.

The report recommended an expansion in basic facilities such as roads, electricity, water supply, especially in remote and rural pockets among other measures to strengthen the rural economy.

In a bid to create employment avenues in order to keep migration in check, there are recommendations to promote horticulture, and tourism -- even in the bordering areas with China, and training in various skill sets.

According to the officials of the commission, detailed reports about four districts have been prepared including Tehri (June 2020), Almora (June 2019), Pithoragarh (October 2019), and Pauri (April 2018).

According to the commission set up by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in 2017, which released its survey report in the year 2018, it was stated that between the duration of years 2007-2017, total 1,18,981 people from 3,946 gram panchayats migrated permanently, and 3,83,726 people from 6,338 gram panchayats shifted temporarily in search of work and find a better life for themselves and their families.

In total, 1,702 villages in the state have become totally depopulated -- becoming 'Ghost Villages'.

There are 565 such villages that have lost more than half of their population. However, a trend of coming back home was also registered in over 850 villages across the state.