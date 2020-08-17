STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Adityanth government failing to control COVID-19 outbreak, improve law-and-order situation: Akhilesh

'The police have started raising its hand on innocent and helpless people because it is rendered ineffective in front of the heavyweight leaders and goondas,' the SP chief said.

Published: 17th August 2020 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of failing to control the COVID-19 outbreak and improve the law-and-order situation in the state.

He also alleged that the Yogi Adityanath dispensation has remained a mute spectator over both these issues.

"People in the state are badly hit by coronavirus infection as well as deteriorating law-and-order condition. The BJP government has failed to control both coronavirus and crime and it should accept this truth," Yadav said in a statement.

Two ministers have died due to coronavirus, MLA have also been hit by it. Doctors are dying of it and at the same time there is also no let up in crime, he alleged.

"The police have started raising its hand on innocent and helpless people because it is rendered ineffective in front of the heavyweight leaders and goondas," the SP chief said.

Citing various crimes in the state recently, he alleged that the BJP government has "merely remained a mute spectator". "The chief minister merely issues statements on the situation and escapes his responsibility," Yadav added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh COVID 19 COVID
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp