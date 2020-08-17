STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Are you ready to waste one whole year': NEET, JEE to be held as scheduled in September, says SC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the National Testing Agency (NTA), informed the court that all safeguards will be taken for conducting the exams

Published: 17th August 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2020 and JEE Main 2020 exams which are scheduled to be held in September would not be postponed.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra at the beginning of the hearing said, “Life cannot be stopped. We have to move ahead with all safeguards and all. Are you (students) ready to waste one whole year? COVID may continue for a year more. Do you know what the loss to the country and peril to the students is?”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the National Testing Agency (NTA), informed the court that all safeguards will be taken for conducting the exams.

While the JEE is scheduled from September 1 to 6, the NEET exam is scheduled for September 13.

The observation came on batch of pleas by students which had filed a petition in the court, asking for the exam dates to be postponed again, till normalcy returns.

The court, however, dismissed the plea today saying that the exams would be conducted and would not be deferred.

During the brief hearing, advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava pointed out that the relief being sought is not indefinite and cited that various exams like AIBE, ICAI were postponed. Even board exams of CBSE and ICSE, as well as NIOS, were cancelled.

