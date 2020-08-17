STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Congress doesn't know what its leaders did': Scindia on opening locks of Babri Masjid

Scindia said all BJP workers will work on the ground and expressed confidence that the people are also standing with the party.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By ANI

INDORE: The Congress itself does not know what its leaders did as former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi got the locks of Babri Masjid opened but Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he did not open them, according to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"On one hand, he (former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath) is saying he (Former PM Rajiv Gandhi) got the locks of Babri Masjid opened while on the other hand, Shashi Tharoor said that he didn't open the locks. Congress itself doesn't know what their leader did and didn't," said Scindia.

Scindia also held the former Kamal Nath government responsible for the current coronavirus situation, which is now under control. "Shivraj Singh has managed to control the situation by working 18 to 20 hours after taking oath," he added.

READ| Congress always followed soft Hindutva, stayed mum when Babri was razed: Pinarayi

Scindia reached Indore on Monday for the first time after joining the BJP. Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silavat and other leaders including MP Shankar Lalwani and BJP workers arrived at the airport to welcome Scindia.

"The scale on which I saw corruption here, I have not seen such records in at least my 20 years of political life. This is the reason why 22 MLAs took the historic decision to act against the corrupt, tyrannical and duplicitous government by working for the people, on the ground," said Scindia.

Scindia said all BJP workers will work on the ground and expressed confidence that the people are also standing with the party.

"I have been a public servant since 2002 and will continue to be one. Our goal in life should be not to get into the game of getting the chair (power) but to win the hearts and respect of the public," said Scindia.

Speaking about former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Scindia said, "Sachin is my friend, we all are aware of the pain he has endured."

