Day-long Punjab assembly session on August 28

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Legislative Assembly will convene a one-day monsoon session on August 28 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The approval for the session came on Monday during a meeting of the state cabinet via video conferencing.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, according to a government release here.

The cabinet noted the constitutional requirement to hold a session within six months of the previous session and decided on a day-long session within two sittings on August 28, to be followed by a regular session later when the pandemic situation improves.

Six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session.

Therefore, the 12th Session of 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha is to be summoned before September 4, 2020, it said.

With the cabinet decision, the Punjab governor has been authorised to convene the 12th session of 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, as per clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, it said.

The session has been scheduled to open with obituary references, after which it will adjourn for a while and reconvene for the next sitting, during which legislative business will be conducted.

The 11th session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha concluded on March 4, 2020.

 

