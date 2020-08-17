Defence Ministry approves major expansion of NCC to cover 173 border and coastal districts

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National Cadet Corps is all set for a major expansion with a scheme focusing on the border and coastal districts of the country getting approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday.

The proposals of the scheme were announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address on 15 August. Ministry of Defence spokesperson Bharat Bhushan Babu said, "A total of one lakh cadets from 173 border and coastal districts will be inducted in the NCC. One-third of the Cadets would be girls."

Mr Babu added that more than 1000 schools and colleges have been identified in border and coastal districts where NCC will be introduced.

As part of the expansion plan, a total of 83 NCC units will be upgraded (Army 53, Navy 20, Air Force 10), to impart NCC training to the cadets in the border and coastal areas. At present NCC is in 716 of the 718 districts of the country.

NCC DG Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra described the scheme to be farsighted as it will catalyse positive change. "This plan will be implemented in partnership with the States and will help prepare the youth for unique challenges faced in these areas and will integrate them into main stream. Trainers will be holding regular training camps which will lead to availability of trained manpower in cases of national calamity and emergency. Also, Social service and community development features big way in our curriculum," said Lt Gen Chopra.

NCC cadets have already played an important role in management of COVID-19 pandemic and about 1.25 lakh cadets helped the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), Armed Forces and the Red Cross in areas of recent floods like Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. NCC plans to soon start training of cadets by the NDRF in a big way.

NCC is world’s biggest uniformed youth organistation with strength of nearly 14 lakh cadets at present. It helps developing a sense of patriotism and leadership among the youth. This will not only provide exposure to the youth of the border and coastal areas to military training and disciplined way of life but will also motivate them to join the armed forces, said Bharat Bhushan Babu.

Army will provide training and administrative support to the NCC units located in the border areas, Navy shall provide support to NCC units in the coastal areas and similarly Air Force will provide support to the NCC units located close to the Air Force stations.