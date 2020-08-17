STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Defence Ministry approves major expansion of NCC to cover 173 border and coastal districts

NCC is world’s biggest uniformed youth organistation with strength of nearly 14 lakh cadets at present which helps developing a sense of patriotism and leadership among the youth.

Published: 17th August 2020 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

National Cadet Corps cadets celebrate on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day, at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi.

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National Cadet Corps is all set for a major expansion with a scheme focusing on the border and coastal districts of the country getting approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday.

The proposals of the scheme were announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address on 15 August. Ministry of Defence spokesperson Bharat Bhushan Babu said, "A total of one lakh cadets from 173 border and coastal districts will be inducted in the NCC. One-third of the Cadets would be girls."

Mr Babu added that more than 1000 schools and colleges have been identified in border and coastal districts where NCC will be introduced.

As part of the expansion plan, a total of 83 NCC units will be upgraded (Army 53, Navy 20, Air Force 10), to impart NCC training to the cadets in the border and coastal areas. At present NCC is in 716 of the 718 districts of the country.

NCC DG Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra described the scheme to be farsighted as it will catalyse positive change. "This plan will be implemented in partnership with the States and will help prepare the youth for unique challenges faced in these areas and will integrate them into main stream. Trainers will be holding regular training camps which will lead to availability of trained manpower in cases of national calamity and emergency. Also, Social service and community development features big way in our curriculum," said Lt Gen Chopra.

NCC cadets have already played an important role in management of COVID-19 pandemic and about 1.25 lakh cadets helped the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), Armed Forces and the Red Cross in areas of recent floods like Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. NCC plans to soon start training of cadets by the NDRF in a big way.

NCC is world’s biggest uniformed youth organistation with strength of nearly 14 lakh cadets at present. It helps developing a sense of patriotism and leadership among the youth. This will not only provide exposure to the youth of the border and coastal areas to military training and disciplined way of life but will also motivate them to join the armed forces, said Bharat Bhushan Babu.

Army will provide training and administrative support to the NCC units located in the border areas, Navy shall provide support to NCC units in the coastal areas and similarly Air Force will provide support to the NCC units located close to the Air Force stations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Cadet Corps Rajnath Singh Defence Ministry NCC expansion NCC cadets
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp