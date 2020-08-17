STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi govt-run post-COVID clinic to help analyse patients reporting fresh symptoms

Earlier this month, the hospital had seen two instances of patients who have had a relapse almost one-and-a-half months after they were cured of the infection.

rapid antigen tests

A healthcare worker collects samples for rapid antigen tests in New Delhi (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi-government run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital will soon start a post-COVID clinic to analyse patients seeing a re-emergence of coronavirus symptoms after recovering from the infection.

According to Dr BL Sherwal, medical director of the hospital, they have received calls from patients who had recovered from coronavirus but have reported symptoms again.

"We have received calls from patients who have said that their saturation levels have gone down or they are experiencing breathlessness.

At the clinic, we will be carrying out CT scan of the lungs and other tests to see whether the healing process is different in different patients, the symptoms and why is it re-emerging," he told PTI.

The senior doctor said that the clinic is likely to start this week.

There were two patients who came to the hospital with COVID-like symptoms and they tested positive.

They were not tested after they were discharged the first time.

Both of them had moderate symptoms in both the instances, he said.

 

post COVID clinic Rajiv Gandhi Speciality Hospital Delhi government coronavirus relapse
