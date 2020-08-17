Expelled JDU minister Shyam Rajak joins RJD, accuses Nitish Kumar of being anti-Dalit

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Expelled JDU minister Shyam Rajak joined the RJD on Monday within 24 hours of his expulsion on Sunday evening.

He accused Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of being anti-Dalit. "There is no room for dignity to people of Scheduled Caste communities in the JDU. I was expelled without being served a notice, overlooking the rules of the party constitution," Rajak said.

Rajak had switched over to the JDU from the RJD in 2009 and returned after 11 years.

Lashing out at the state government, Rajak said crimes against people from the Scheduled Castes are uncontrolled in Bihar. "The bureaucracy dominates in the state and the ministers feel hapless before the bureaucrats," he alleged.

He said his fight for social justice will continue under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi welcomed Rajak into the party. Speaking to the media, he said all systems in Bihar have collapsed.

"There is no one who has not been cheated by Nitish Kumar in politics," Tejashwi said.

He claimed that many ministers in the Nitish Kumar cabinet were suffocating and mulling to desert the party.

"Nitish Kumar only listens to officials, no one else," Tejashwi alleged.

In another development, two of the three RJD MLAs expelled on Sunday for anti-party activities are likely to join the JDU today.