STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Expelled JDU minister Shyam Rajak joins RJD, accuses Nitish Kumar of being anti-Dalit

Rajak had switched over to the JDU from the RJD in 2009 and returned after 11 years.

Published: 17th August 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Shyam Rajak with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Expelled JDU minister Shyam Rajak joined the RJD on Monday within 24 hours of his expulsion on Sunday evening.

He accused Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of being anti-Dalit. "There is no room for dignity to people of Scheduled Caste communities in the JDU. I was expelled without being served a notice, overlooking the rules of the party constitution," Rajak said.

Rajak had switched over to the JDU from the RJD in 2009 and returned after 11 years.

ALSO READ: Bihar industries minister Shyam Rajak removed from cabinet post after being expelled from JDU; RJD ousts 3 MLAs

Lashing out at the state government, Rajak said crimes against people from the Scheduled Castes are uncontrolled in Bihar. "The bureaucracy dominates in the state and the ministers feel hapless before the bureaucrats," he alleged.

He said his fight for social justice will continue under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi welcomed Rajak into the party. Speaking to the media, he said all systems in Bihar have collapsed.

"There is no one who has not been cheated by Nitish Kumar in politics," Tejashwi said.

He claimed that many ministers in the Nitish Kumar cabinet were suffocating and mulling to desert the party.

"Nitish Kumar only listens to officials, no one else," Tejashwi alleged.

In another development, two of the three RJD MLAs expelled on Sunday for anti-party activities are likely to join the JDU today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JDU RJD Shyam Rajak Nitish Kumar
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp