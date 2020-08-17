STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sacked spokesperson Sanjay Jha says 100 Congressmen write to Sonia on leadership, party denies

AICC chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, however, trashed Jha's remarks saying it was a BJP-motivated move aimed at deflecting attention from the Facebook issue.

Published: 17th August 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 09:21 AM

Congress leader Sanjay Jha (File photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha Monday claimed that 100 Congress leaders, including MPs, have written to party president Sonia Gandhi for change in the leadership and transparent elections in the Congress Working Committee (CWC). However, the party denied it saying there is no such letter, and called it BJP’s ploy to divert attention from its alleged link with Facebook.

Jha, who was dropped as a national spokesperson and later, suspended for the anti-party activities last month, tweeted: “It is estimated that around 100 Congress leaders (including MP’s), distressed at the state of affairs within the party, have written a letter to Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, asking for change in political leadership and transparent elections in CWC. Watch this space.”

Party’s media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, however, called it a misinformation. “Special Misinformation Group on Media-TV Debate Guidance in its whatsapp of today directed to run the story of a nonexistent letter of Congress leaders to divert attention from Facebook-BJP links. Of course, BJP stooges have started acting upon it,” he tweeted.

The party denied Jha’s letter, but there has been a growing demand from within the party to settle the leadership issue. Many senior party leaders such as Digvijaya Singh, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor and CMs from Congress-ruled states have publicly called for settling leadership issues as the foremost thing to revive the party.

Sonia Gandhi completed a year as the interim president on August 10, but there has been no announcement on the full-time party president yet.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who was rumoured to make a comeback in April, has been unwilling to take up the onus while he continues to be the key player in all party decisions.

