STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J-K youth should direct activism towards development, become future leaders: Manoj Sinha

Sinha said that the constitutional changes in 2019 had led to 50 decisions which will usher in a new era of normalcy and development in the Union Territory.

Published: 17th August 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Citing his own example, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha exhorted that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir should "direct their activism towards development to become future leaders of the country", in his address on Independence Day.

"Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that youth has the power of transformation, his own student life was marked with activism; he asked the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to direct their activism towards development as future leaders of the country," according to a tweet by the official handle of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir government on August 15.

"This day inspires us to preserve and protect the Independence and integrity of our country and create a poverty-free, disease-free, and illiteracy free society," he said remembering the sacrifices of the freedom fighters.

Sinha said that the constitutional changes in 2019 had led to 50 decisions which will usher in a new era of normalcy and development in the Union Territory and also laid down the five targets for his government, which include, "transparency in governance, grassroots democracy, people's welfare, accelerated development and creation of employment opportunities."

He further added that the "New Domicile rules shall provide equality, justice to the deprived like WPRs (West Pakistan Refugees), pahari speaking, safai karamcharis (sanitation workers) and women married outside J-K, reservations policy also being made more effective."

According to Sinha, the Union Territory is leading in the implementation of the PM Jan Arogya Yojna - Ayushman Bharat with 30 lakh beneficiaries and the 'Jal Jeevan Mission', he also highlighted that the application of 73rd and 74th amendments have led to grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and said that pensionary benefits are being given to more than seven lakh people, including transgenders.

"The new tunnel at Banihal on Jammu-Srinagar highway and the world's highest rail bridge on Chenab will be completed in 2021. By 2022, Kashmir will be connected all the way to Kanyakumari by rail, work starts on Shahpur Kandi and Ujh Irrigation projects," the Lieutenant Governor said and added that the Union Territory will try to extract the maximum benefit from the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive its economy. Eight task forces have been created for the dedicated implementation of the package, according to him.

Sinha had also announced an additional Rs 25 lakh insurance cover for healthcare workers for working selflessly during the COVID outbreak.

In his address, Sinha said that the newly announced Rs 25 lakh insurance is in addition to Rs 50 lakh insurance cover offered by the Central government.

Sinha said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration is planning to extend benefits of Jammu and Kashmir health scheme to one crore more beneficiaries, making it first of its kind scheme in the country covering Universal Health Insurance for the citizens.

Sinha, in his first Independence day celebration as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, hoisted the national flag at Sher-i-Kashmir, Cricket Stadium in Srinagar.

Among those present on the occasion were Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Judges of the High Court, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Members of Parliament among other people. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manoj Sinha Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp