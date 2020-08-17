Locals create ruckus on Visva-Bharati campus over new boundary wall

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trouble broke out at Visva-Bharati, a central university founded by Rabindranath Tagore in Birbhum’s Santiniketan after a large number of locals protested against the university authorities’ decision of constructing of a boundary wall in an adjoining open ground where the Poush Mela (winter fair) is held annually.

A strong assembly of 3,000 odd people turned up in front of the university campus shortly after the construction work started on Monday morning. They allegedly went on a rampage damaging a portion of the newly-constructed wall and some heritage structure using a bulldozer parked nearby.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who accused Mamata Banerjee government of spying on Raj Bhavan on Sunday, took to the twitter and wrote: "Just had word with Chief Minister over Visva Bharati worsening law and order scenario. She has assured that administration @MamataOfficial will take all steps to restore law and order. Am sure those enjoined with task will rise to the occasion."

Police said the protesters pulled down the concrete gate at the open ground using the bulldozer.

Visva Bharati authorities have decided to suspend Poush Mela on the 40-acre open ground citing its bitter experience of the previous two years in organising the annual winter event amid a tussle with traders asking them to comply with National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines.