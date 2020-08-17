STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sudiksha Bhati death case: No harassment angle in student’s death, says UP police

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two people in connection with the death of a 20-year-old student in Bulandshahr.

Published: 17th August 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Sudiksha Bhati

Sudiksha Bhati (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two people in connection with the death of a 20-year-old student in Bulandshahr. However, they ruled out that she was harassed by bike-borne men before being killed in an accident. Sudiksha Bhati, who hailed from Deri Scanar village in Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Dadri, died on August 10 in a road crash in Bulandshahr district while she was pillion riding a motorcycle with her younger cousin, a minor.

While her family has alleged that the road crash took place because two unidentified motorcycle-borne men were “following” her two-wheeler and harassing her,  the police on Sunday said it has found no evidence to corroborate their claims.  

Sudiksha, an academically bright student, was pursuing a graduation course in entrepreneurship at Babson College, Massachusetts (US), on a scholarship and was scheduled to go back on August 20.
Police said they arrested the two people—Deepak Choudhary and Raju—on the basis of CCTV camera footage. 

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh and District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar on Sunday ruled out harassment or a motorcycle stunt as the cause of death. After going through footage from eight CCTV cameras, police have not found evidence of harassment, they said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sudiksha Bhati
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp