Sudiksha Bhati death case: No harassment angle in student’s death, says UP police

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two people in connection with the death of a 20-year-old student in Bulandshahr. However, they ruled out that she was harassed by bike-borne men before being killed in an accident. Sudiksha Bhati, who hailed from Deri Scanar village in Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Dadri, died on August 10 in a road crash in Bulandshahr district while she was pillion riding a motorcycle with her younger cousin, a minor.

While her family has alleged that the road crash took place because two unidentified motorcycle-borne men were “following” her two-wheeler and harassing her, the police on Sunday said it has found no evidence to corroborate their claims.

Sudiksha, an academically bright student, was pursuing a graduation course in entrepreneurship at Babson College, Massachusetts (US), on a scholarship and was scheduled to go back on August 20.

Police said they arrested the two people—Deepak Choudhary and Raju—on the basis of CCTV camera footage.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh and District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar on Sunday ruled out harassment or a motorcycle stunt as the cause of death. After going through footage from eight CCTV cameras, police have not found evidence of harassment, they said.