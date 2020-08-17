STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Overhauling of Congress unit in Rajasthan begins

“Pilot wanted that Avinash Pande be replaced immediately as according to him, Pande was close to Gehlot and favoured him,” said party sources. 

Published: 17th August 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken

Congress leader Ajay Maken has been appointed as new incharge for Rajasthan. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After the Ashok Gehlot-led  Rajasthan government won the trust vote last week, the Congress on Sunday appointed Ajay Maken as new incharge for the state replacing Avinash Pande, who was considered close to Gehlot and Sachin Pilot has demanded his replacement during his meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. 

According to party sources, Pilot was adamant on removing Pande and agreed to Maken, who was part of the central team along with AICC organisational secretary KC Venugopal and media in-charge RS Surjewala, who were sent by the party to Jaipur for crisis management following fissures between Gehlot and Pilot. 

“Pilot wanted that Avinash Pande be replaced immediately as according to him, Pande was close to Gehlot and favoured him,” said party sources. Following a month long political drama in the state, Pilot met Gandhi siblings last week.

The party has assured him that all of his concerns against Gehlot government will be resolved. Senior leader Ahmed Patel, Venugopal abd Maken were also made part of the 3-member commitee to oversee and follow up the smooth resolution of recent issues in the state. The commitee would hear MLAs from both the sides in coming weeks. 

