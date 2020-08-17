Patna diary

Rajesh K Thakur By

‘Helmet-Man’ kicks off road safety initiative

Raghavendra Kumar, a Bihar-born youth, known as the Helmet Man of India, kicked-off a campaign called India Road Accident Free Resolution (IRAFR) in Kaimur district on Independence Day. The District Transport Officer (DTO) Rambabu inaugurated the initiative at Mohania Toll Plaza. Under the initiative, motorists would be given helmets free of cost. Kumar said that the IRAFR has been aimed at creating road safety awareness among road users. So far, more than 35,000 free helmets have been distributed by the famous Helmet-man in the country.

Poor get Community Sanitary Complexes in Purnia

‘Cleanliness is next to godliness’ — the phrase coined by John Wesley in 1778, got a new meaning among the extremely poor families in Purnia district of the state on this Independence Day. The Purnia district administration dedicated 125 Community Sanitary Complexes to 2,250 families of about 13 blocks on Independence Day to promote cleanliness. “The residents were educated on as how cleanliness makes a person healthy and helps them work towards success exploring the essence of godliness from within,” Rahul Kumar, DM Purnia said. He added that 2,764 houses, built under PMAY, were also dedicated to beneficiaries and work on Solid Waste Management kicked-off in Gurhi Panchayat of Kasba block.

Over 80K penalised for not wearing masks

The police have taken action against more than eighty thousand people in last fortnight in the state for not wearing face masks. According to Jitendra Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Headquarters, action was taken against 80,974 persons for not wearing face masks for protection from the infection of Covid-19 between August 1 and 15. They have collected an amount of Rs 40,48,700 as fine. “On Independence Day , 5,815 people were fined for not wearing face masks in the capital and an amount of Rs 2,90,750 was collected as fine,” Kumar said.

Jeevika-Didis plant over 65 lakh saplings

About 65 lakh saplings were planted by women associated with Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS), also called Jeevika, recently under the Mission 2.51-Crore started by CM Nitish Kumar. BRLPS CEO Balamurgan D said that more than 64 lakhs of herbals and fruit- bearing saplings were planted by the women, also known as “Jeevika-Didis”. “One Jeevika Didi one saplings-that was the basis adopted for planting the saplings. The forest department has provided the saplings to us”, the CEO said.

