STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC Collegium approves elevation of four judicial officers as judges of Allahabad HC

It also approved the proposal for elevation of advocates -- Murali Purushothaman and Ziyad Rahman -- and judicial officers Karunakaran Babu, Dr. Kauser Edappagath as judges of the Kerala High Court.

Published: 17th August 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde

Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for elevation of judicial officers and advocates as judges for three High Courts -- Allahabad, Kerala and Gujarat.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde recommended elevation of four judicial officers -- Sanjay Kumar Pachori, Subhash Chandra Sharma, Subhash Chand, and Saroj Yadav -- as judges of the Allahabad High Court in a meeting held on August 14.

It also approved the proposal for elevation of advocates -- Murali Purushothaman and Ziyad Rahman -- and judicial officers Karunakaran Babu, Dr. Kauser Edappagath as judges of the Kerala High Court.

Besides them, the Collegium also approved the proposal for elevation of advocates -- Vaibhavi Devang Nanavati, Nirzarkumar Sushilkumar Desai, and Nikhil Shreedharan Kariel as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

The decision was uploaded on the website of the apex court.

Apart from CJI Bobde, justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and U U Lalit are part of the 5-judge Collegium.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SC Collegium Allahabad high court Kerala high court judge elevation
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp