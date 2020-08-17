STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Senior SDF leader arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl: Sikkim Police

He had taken the girl to his house, assuring her family that he would provide her good education, police said.

Published: 17th August 2020 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes

By PTI

GANGTOK: Senior Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader Rup Narayan Rai was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at his residence where she was staying for months, police said.

Rai, also the former chairperson of the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC), was arrested from a village in the Namchi police station area in South Sikkim where he has been hiding, Superintendent of Police Thakur Thapa said.

He had taken the girl to his house, assuring her family that he would provide her good education, police said.

Rai sexually assaulted her there, they said, adding that the girl returned home last week and narrated the ordeal to her family, following which her brother lodged a complaint at the Melli police station on August 14. Police raided the Chuba Perbing village based on a tip-off and arrested Rai, Thapa said.

He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act sections 6 and 10, both of which deal with sexual assault, the officer said.

He will be produced at a court on Tuesday, Thapa added. The SDF said it has suspended Rai from the party in the wake of the charges against him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SDF leader Sikkim Sexual harassment
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp