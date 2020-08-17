STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Survey reveals that Pune is new hotspot for total COVID-19 cases but not mortality rate

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao on Monday said that the city is the only place where swab-testing is happening in large numbers in comparison to the population.

Published: 17th August 2020 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  In a sero-survey, it has been found that Pune is a new hotspot of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra.

The infection rate has reached almost upto 65 per cent in some pockets of the city against 57 per cent in Mumbai. However, Pune Municipal Corporation got solace in the mortality rate that is lesser than the state capital.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao on Monday said that the city is the only place where swab-testing is happening in large numbers in comparison to the population. He said that daily they are testing 10,000 swabs in the concentrated areas.

"In Pune, the the mortality rate of COVID-19 positive patients is 2.23 per cent against 3.20 per cent of Mumbai. While the doubling rate of COVID-19 patients are 35 days in Pune. Mumbai has 24 per cent positivity rate against 22 per cent in Pune. We will bring down the positivity rate below 10 per cent soon as per the advice of ICMR," said Rao.  

In Mumbai, total 1,28,736 COVID-19 positive patients detected, 103468 recovery and 7133 deaths reported. While in Pune 1,30,606 total cases, 86,393 recovery and 3193 deaths reported. The active positive patients in Pune are 41,020 against 17,825 in Mumbai.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohal said that there are many unaccounted deaths that are not counted into the Covid 19 official death tally because of several reasons. He said the administration should take the confidence the local leaders while initiating any program to contain the virus.

"In Pune, the Kasarwadi, Lohiya Nagar, the concentrated slum pocket has recorded the highest 65 per cent Coronavirus infection. Lohiyanagar is like the Dharavi of Pune. But the administration is putting all efforts to contain the virus as per the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s suggestions of following four Ts – tracking, tracing, testing and testing," said Pune health officer Ramchandra Hankare.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has been also conducting several meetings and asked the officials to follow the Mumbai model to contain the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Pune COVID measures Pune COVID survey Pune corona cases
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp