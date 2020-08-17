STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tejashwi Yadav alleges discrepancies in COVID-19 testing in Bihar

According to Bihar Health Department, 16,79,462 COVID-19 samples have been tested in the state till Sunday.

Published: 17th August 2020 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday alleged discrepancies in coronavirus testing in Bihar.

In a tweet, he referred to an August 11 tweet by PMO which cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning Bihar as among five states that should step up testing against COVID-19.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the dangerous situation in Bihar by placing it among first priority states. I request the Prime Minister get discrepancies stopped in testing hereby acting on the findings of central team," he said.

The tweet by PMO said that a need was felt of increasing testing in states where there is less testing and positivity rate is more, specially Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Telangana. The need for increasing testing came out during the review meeting, it said.

Last month a central team of Union Health Ministry was deployed in Bihar to assist the state in COVID-19 management and provide the necessary support.

According to Bihar Health Department, 16,79,462 COVID-19 samples have been tested in the state till Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rashtriya Janata Dal Tejashwi Yadav
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp