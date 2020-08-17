STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three RJD MLAs join JD-U, pledge to work under Nitish Kumar

JD-U senior leader Vijendra Yadav welcomed them by giving them the primary membership.

The RJD MLAs after joining the JDU in Patna on Monday (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Three sitting MLAs of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday joined the JD-U and pledged to work under Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for the betterment of the state.

JD-U senior leader Vijendra Yadav welcomed them by giving them the primary membership. Other senior leaders including ministers Shravan Kumar and Neeraj Kumar were present during the occasion.

Elated at being in the JDU, 5-times MLA from Gaighat in Muzaffarpur Maheshwar Prasad Yadav said that the RJD doesn't have a place for the people's politicians.

"The capitalists and affluent leaders get attention and adoration in the RJD and the politicians genuinely concerned for the poor are sidelined. Now, I'm feeling motivated to work under the leadership of Nitish Kumar -- a name that stands for development", he said.

Prema Choudhary, 3 time-MLA in RJD from Patepur in Vaishali, also expressed her happiness that she would get a chance to do politics for development. Impressed at Nitish Kumar's performances in development, I have joined the JDU", she said.

Dr. Ashok Kumar alias Kushwaha, two times MLA for RJD from Sasaram, also joined the JDU. He said that JD-U gives ample chances for working for the people.

Speaking on the occasion, IPRD minister Neeraj Kumar welcomed the new faces in the party and said that JD-U has always been a people-oriented party dedicated to development and dignity of the state and it's people.

