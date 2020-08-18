40 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Forty more people, including 13 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the state's total caseload to 2,741, a senior Health department official said on Tuesday.

Of the 40 new cases, 10 were reported from the Capital Complex region, eight from West Kameng district, six from Changlang, four from Tawang, three from Papumpare, two each from East Kameng and East Siang and one each from West Siang, Upper Siang, Namsai, Anjaw and Tirap districts respectively, the official said.

Barring three, all of them are asymptomatic and shifted to COVID care centres, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

Eighty-five people including 30 from East Kameng, 14 from the Capital Complex, eight from Changlang, Tawang (7), Lower Siang (6), Lohit (5), four each from Papumpare and Tirap, Namsai (3) West Kameng (2) and one each from Lower Dibang Valley and West Siang were discharged from hospitals on Monday after being cured of the infection, pushing the number of recoveries to 1,893, the official said.

"Thirteen paramilitary personnel -- five in West Kameng, four in Capital Complex region, two in East Siang and one each in East Kameng and Anjaw -- are among the new patients," Jampa said.

A total of 1,259 people, including 551 security personnel, have tested positive for the infection in the state since August 1, the official said.

The recovery rate in the state increased to 69.06 per cent, as 1,112 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the beginning of this month, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh, which reported its first COVID-19 case on April 2, has 843 active patients at present.

Five people have died due to COVID-19 so far.

As many as 2,487 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested in the state to 1,27,286, he added.