STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid COVID-19, India records 2721 swine flu cases till July this year

The top five states which have reported maximum cases of swine flu cases are Karnataka (458), Telangana (443), Delhi (412), Tamil Nadu (253) and Uttar Pradesh (252).

Published: 18th August 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

swine flu. swine flu ward

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Even as the country has been hit by COVID-19 pandemic, India has reported about 2,721 cases of deadly swine flu virus with 44 deaths this year.

According to the official data of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as on 31 July, it has registered at least 2,721 H1N1 cases and 44 people lost their life.

The top five states which have reported maximum cases of swine flu cases are Karnataka (458), Telangana (443), Delhi (412), Tamil Nadu (253) and Uttar Pradesh (252).

The health experts said that the respiratory illness first originated in pigs, but is now a human disease spread by coughing and sneezing. Symptoms are similar to those produced by standard, seasonal flu -- fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and chills.

The most vulnerable groups include pregnant women, children under five years of age, elderly people and those with serious medical conditions (pre-existing disease).

"People should be more cautious because symptoms for COVID and swine flu are almost similar.

Apart from COVID-19 tests, doctors should also do influenza tests seeing the health condition of the patient.

Also, this is the right time for patients with respiratory illness to get influenza vaccine done for more precaution and safety.

The general practice of hand hygiene, do-gaz-ki duri and wearing a face mask is must," Dr Vikas Maurya, Head of Pulmonary medicine department at Fortis Hospital said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
swine flu cases in India Swine flu Covid-19 pandemic
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp