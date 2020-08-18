STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam and Bihar floods: Helping two states

Mankind Pharma, the fourth largest pharmaceutical company of India, has come forward to donate Rs  2 crore to the Assam and Bihar flood relief funds.

Published: 18th August 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Mankind Pharma handing over a cheque to Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi.

Mankind Pharma handing over a cheque to Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi.

By Express News Service

Mankind Pharma, the fourth largest pharmaceutical company of India, has come forward to donate Rs  2 crore to the Assam and Bihar flood relief funds.

The company has donated the money in the Chief Minister Relief Fund of the respective states so that the money can be utilised to help build the widely damaged houses, farmlands, schools, bridges and roads in Assam and Bihar as lakhs of people have been affected and thousands of families are forced to take shelter in temporary relief camps because of the ongoing flood problem in the state.

That apart, with increasing amount in the number of COVID- 19 cases across the nation, both the states are also reeling under the devastating floods. The company helped the state governments by donating money, ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE) and medicines.

Mankind Pharma donated Rs  51 crore in the PM and CM relief funds to support the nation with the ongoing pandemic. The company has also rewarded real life heroes during the lockdown and donated Rs  5 crore to police martyrs, who lost their lives in the crisis.

Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma, said, “This is one of the most challenging periods that our country is undergoing today when people in Assam and Bihar are facing the devastating floods along with the deadly COVID-19. Mankind Pharma has always worked towards the betterment of public welfare in times of distress. At this moment what matters most is sharing the responsibility of fight against the adversity. Being one of the leading pharma company of India, we would like the fund to be utilised for providing relief material and medical assistance. We hope the little support that we as an organisation are extending can prove helpful for the affected families.”

In a nutshell

Mankind Pharma donated Rs  2 crore to the Assam and Bihar flood relief funds; Rs  51 crore in the PM and CM relief funds for the pandemic; donated ventilators, PPE and medicines; and Rs  5 crore to the police who lost their lives in the crises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar floods Assam floods Mankind Pharma
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp