Assam and Bihar floods: Helping two states

Mankind Pharma, the fourth largest pharmaceutical company of India, has come forward to donate Rs 2 crore to the Assam and Bihar flood relief funds.

The company has donated the money in the Chief Minister Relief Fund of the respective states so that the money can be utilised to help build the widely damaged houses, farmlands, schools, bridges and roads in Assam and Bihar as lakhs of people have been affected and thousands of families are forced to take shelter in temporary relief camps because of the ongoing flood problem in the state.

That apart, with increasing amount in the number of COVID- 19 cases across the nation, both the states are also reeling under the devastating floods. The company helped the state governments by donating money, ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE) and medicines.

Mankind Pharma donated Rs 51 crore in the PM and CM relief funds to support the nation with the ongoing pandemic. The company has also rewarded real life heroes during the lockdown and donated Rs 5 crore to police martyrs, who lost their lives in the crisis.

Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma, said, “This is one of the most challenging periods that our country is undergoing today when people in Assam and Bihar are facing the devastating floods along with the deadly COVID-19. Mankind Pharma has always worked towards the betterment of public welfare in times of distress. At this moment what matters most is sharing the responsibility of fight against the adversity. Being one of the leading pharma company of India, we would like the fund to be utilised for providing relief material and medical assistance. We hope the little support that we as an organisation are extending can prove helpful for the affected families.”

