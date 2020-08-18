STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam floods: No new deaths in 3 days, number of affected people surge to 56,91,694

Earlier on August 15, the number of deaths was 112, while those affected were 56,89,584 people across 30 districts of the state.

Published: 18th August 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 07:45 PM

Assam Flood

Villagers on a banana raft move to a safer place from the flooded area of Goalbil in Baksa district of Assam. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

GUWAHATI: With no new deaths reported in Assam due to the floods in the past three days, the number of people who have lost their lives to the deluge stands at 112. However, the number of affected people has increased in as many days to 56,91,694.

"112 people dead and 56,91,694 affected due to floods across 30 districts of Assam," the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said in a notification on Tuesday.

Earlier on August 15, the number of deaths was 112, while those affected were 56,89,584 people across 30 districts of the state.

The state government has set up a number of relief camps in the states as the flood situation is getting worse.

As many as 11,962 persons were affected in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Baksa districts due to flood in the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) had earlier said on Monday.

Two relief camps and one relief distribution centre was opened for the affected people in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts of the state. 

Assam floods
